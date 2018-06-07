× DNR: 69-year-old man dies after feeding fish at Sullivan County pond

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – A Dugger man was pulled out of a private pond Thursday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Reynolds, 69, was recovered from the pond after 5:30 p.m. DNR officials said he had gone to the dock at the private pond to feed the fish.

Family members said he did not return and began a search. He was observed floating in the water and CPR was initiated before first responders arrived.

It is unknown if drowning was the official cause of death at this point. Officials said Reynolds had an extensive medical history.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident.