Drought conditions pushing east

The new Drought Monitor has been updated and is not bringing us good news. Areas of abnormally dry conditions are spreading farther east, now into Central Indiana. While we are not in a “drought” at this time, this is a good indicator that we could be slip into one this summer, if we don’t get some much needed rainfall.

We’ll have a few chances for rain over the next few days but it will be spotty to scattered in nature. An isolated shower or storm is possible late this afternoon and evening.

We’ve received only about 30% of our average rainfall since mid-April.

Not only are brown lawns arriving early this year, but so are 90° temperatures. Keep in mind, our average high in Indianapolis tops out at 85° during the summer. But 90’s are normal. We generally see about 18 of them a year. However, we normally don’t see our first 90° day until June 19th. By the end of the weekend, we should be at six 90° days for the year, so far.

It will be a hot one today. If you’re going to be mowing the lawn later this afternoon, temperatures will be at or near 90°.

We’ll have a few chances of rain this weekend, with the best chances coming Sunday night into Monday morning.