Go wild for Crispy Tiger Bars from Kylee’s Kitchen
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Crispy Tiger Bars
Makes about 24 bars
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- 1 (12 ounce) bag white chocolate chips
- 1 (12 ounce) bag butterscotch chips
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 4 cups crispy rice cereal
Directions
- Melt chocolate chips in 30-second intervals in container from which you can easily pour and set aside.
- Melt white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and peanut butter in 30-second intervals in large bowl. Add cereal and stir to combine.
- Line 9×13 baking dish with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Add cereal mixture to dish and press down.
- Pour melted chocolate in lines (landscape) across cereal mixture. Run a knife in the opposite direction of the chocolate lines to achieve a swirled look.
- Cover dish and refrigerate until set, or about 20 minutes. Cut into small squares.