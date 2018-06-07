Go wild for Crispy Tiger Bars from Kylee’s Kitchen

Posted 1:25 AM, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 01:26AM, June 7, 2018

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Crispy Tiger Bars

Makes about 24 bars

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips
  • 1 (12 ounce) bag white chocolate chips
  • 1 (12 ounce) bag butterscotch chips
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 4 cups crispy rice cereal

Directions

  1. Melt chocolate chips in 30-second intervals in container from which you can easily pour and set aside.
  2. Melt white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and peanut butter in 30-second intervals in large bowl. Add cereal and stir to combine.
  3. Line 9×13 baking dish with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Add cereal mixture to dish and press down.
  4. Pour melted chocolate in lines (landscape) across cereal mixture. Run a knife in the opposite direction of the chocolate lines to achieve a swirled look.
  5. Cover dish and refrigerate until set, or about 20 minutes. Cut into small squares.