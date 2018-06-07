I-65 back open after multi-vehicle crash involving semi on northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of I-65 near the I-465 interchange on the northwest side Thursday evening.

All lanes have since reopened, but police are still investigating the crash that involved at semi.

Indiana State Police said there were no major injuries and nobody was transported from the scene.

ISP says the crash caused power lines to hang over the interstate. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.