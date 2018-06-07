× ISP: Inmate expected to survive after being stabbed 8 times, losing gall bladder

BUNKER HILL, Ind.– An inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility is expected to live after being stabbed several times, according to Indiana State Police (ISP)

The incident occurred on May 29 just before 1 p.m. Staff at the state prison responded to a stabbing in the B housing unit.

Arthur Andrews, 27, of Indianapolis, was stabbed at least eight times with a homemade knife by another inmate, police say. He was flown to an Indianapolis hospital and was placed in intensive care.

On Thursday, ISP said Andrews is expected to live but ended up losing his gall bladder. He is currently serving a sentence for burglary.

Police are still working to identify suspects in the case.