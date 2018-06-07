Little Red Door’s Grand Reopening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana's oldest cancer agency has a brand new look, as Little Red Door celebrates their grand reopening.

Their building on North Meridian has transformed with a $2.1 million dollar renovation called the New Hope Project.

There's a new entrance, garden, social space, fitness studio, boutique, demonstration kitchen and much more. They've also made the building more accessible to those with physical limitations, expanded client programming and made structural repairs.

It's all an effort to provide more free services to help people like Janice Jardan.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. For more information on the New Hope Capital Project, click here.