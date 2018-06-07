× LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued north of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued Thursday night north of Indianapolis.

A band of severe thunderstorms are moving across the state north of Lafayette.

At this time, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Miami County through 7:45 p.m. and Tippecanoe County until 8. Prior to that, warnings were issued in Cass and Wabash counties.

