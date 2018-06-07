SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Cass, Wabash and Miami counties until 7:15 p.m.

LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued north of Indy

Posted 7:23 PM, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:27PM, June 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued Thursday night north of Indianapolis.

A band of severe thunderstorms are moving across the state north of Lafayette.

At this time, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Miami County through 7:45 p.m. and Tippecanoe County until 8. Prior to that, warnings were issued in Cass and Wabash counties.

Follow our live blog to stay up to date with the latest information.

