Man says he was kicked out of Kilroy’s for size of cross, group plans to protest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A group plans to protest Kilroy's in Broad Ripple after they say one of their friends was put out because his necklace was too big. After taking their issue to the owners, they say they didn't get a response and now they want to send a louder message.

"And then they said well you gotta remove your necklace, this one because they said it's a large necklace," Jerry Bond said.

A night out with friends quickly turned into a confrontation with one of the bouncers at Kilroy's in Broad Ripple after Jerry Bond wore a necklace and cross inside the restaurant.

"Well the bouncer comes back over really bad attitude. 'We're going to ask you to either tuck your necklace, remove it or you have to leave,'" Bond said.

Bond says he left while friends stayed behind to talk to the manager about what happened.

"So I asked him what is a large necklace? What does that mean? What size is large? He couldn't tell me," Minister David Latimore said.

The Kilroy's dress code is posted at the entrance.

For jewelry it says" no large chains outside of shirt." Minister David Latimore spoke to the manager in person and sent the owner an email to further discuss the policy.

He even posted a video that's been viewed never 40,000 times. He claims his friend was singled out because they noticed other people with larger necklaces on.

"It was a horrible situation and I mean it was embarrassing just to go somewhere and try to enjoy friends and company and get embarrassed like this for no reason. It's like I was just singled out for no reason," Bond said.

Still, with no response from Kilroy's, the group is now planning to protest.

"Send a clear message to Kilroy's, if you have business in this city you should treat your customers a certain way and for us to turn a blind eye to it and continue to treat customers this way it's just not right. It's something I won't stand for," Latimore said.

We also reached out to the owner when this happened on May 10 and again multiple times on June 7th before publishing this story. We haven’t received a response.

The group plans to protest this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Kilroy’s in Broad Ripple.