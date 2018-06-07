× Near-record heat on the way

We are kicking off this Thursday morning with mild temperatures across central Indiana. It may be a comfortable start to the day, but be prepared for hot and more humid weather during the afternoon. Temperatures will gradually rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There are also going to be several dry hours today before isolated showers or thunderstorms pop-up late afternoon and early evening. Not all will benefit from the rainfall, but an occasional thundershower will be possible with the heat of the day.

The heat and humidity lingers into the weekend as highs soar into the lower to mid-90s on Friday and Saturday. The forecast highs both days could potentially tie or break a record! (Records: 95°, 94°) Daily storm chances will exist through the weekend because the high heat and humid weather over the area.

Zoobilation forecast still looks hot, humid and breezy at times. Storms will be in the area and will be watched carefully. For now, a 20% percent chance remains in the forecast. Look for more updates later today and tomorrow before the big event.

Central Indiana will have a break from the high heat early next week with highs becoming more seasonal, as rain and storm chances linger.