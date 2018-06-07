× Search comes up empty for suspect who assaulted ISP trooper during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police, along with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers, are searching for a suspect who assaulted a state trooper during a late-night traffic stop.

It unfolded about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of W. 38th St. and Georgetown Rd., where the trooper had pulled over a motorist for a traffic violation. At some point, a physical altercation occurred between the suspect and trooper, followed by a short foot pursuit. The trooper was checked by medics and remained on the scene to assist with the search, according to investigators.

The search was eventually suspended and at last report, the suspect remains at large.

Police had set up a search perimeter in the area of W. 36th St. and Brewer Drive where at least one K-9 police dog, and a Wayne Twp. Fire Department drone, were requested to help look for the suspect.