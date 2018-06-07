Reese Witherspoon confirms ‘Legally Blonde 3’ in the works

Actress Reese Witherspoon acts in a scene from Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Pictures'' comedy 'Legally Blonde.',(Photo by Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures)

Elle Woods is making a comeback!  Reese Witherspoon is reprising her iconic role for “Legally Blonde 3.”

Witherspoon confirmed the news with an Instagram video in the iconic pink bikini on Thursday morning. “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” the actress wrote.

The last time we saw the fashionable lawyer was back in 2003 when “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” was released.

Both “Legally Blonde” and “Legally Blonde 2” were box office successes.

It’s still too early to know which co-stars will return and a release date.

