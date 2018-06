× Semi fire in Boone County closes County Road 550 East north of SR 47

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A semi fire has closed County Road 550 East north of State Road 47 in Boone County.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said drivers should avoid the area for the next 1-2 hours.

BCSO Traffic Alert: Semi trailer fire on 550 East just north of state road 47. 550 East north of state road 47 is shut down. Avoid area for the next 1-2 hours — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) June 7, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.