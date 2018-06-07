× South side paving on US 31 to get underway next week

Indianapolis, Ind. — South side drivers will soon have a smoother US 31 to drive over as contractors will begin resurfacing work along US 31 starting next week.

The work will take place from Mills Avenue to Beechwood Lane. Traffic will be down to one lane in each direction on this nearly two-mile project between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Crews will close down I-465 ramps to East Street/U.S. 31 to resurface ramps, but the eastbound and westbound closures will not be closed concurrently. Ramp closures will take place overnight between 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to adjacent interchanges during ramp closures.

No closures will be allowed during holiday weekends.

S.R. 135 Pavement Replacement

Crews will begin a pavement replacement on Thompson Road between U.S. 31 and SR 135/Meridian Street.

This area has been targeted for repairs due to numerous problems of potholes on the roadway over the past several years.

During Phase I of construction, traffic will be shifted to the westbound lanes. During Phase II of construction, there will be one lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 135. During Phase III, traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes

The project is expected to begin on or around June 18 and anticipated to be completed by this fall.