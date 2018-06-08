× Female bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near University of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run a block north of the University of Indianapolis.

Police confirm a female bicyclist has died after getting struck by a SUV. That vehicle, described as a silver SUV that was also traveling southbound, reportedly fled the scene.

IMPD found the SUV abandoned near Madison and Bacon.

It happened just before 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Shelby and Standish near UIndy.

We will update this store once more information becomes available.