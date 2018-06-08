Car careens off exit ramp, goes airborne for 50 feet during crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men suffered serious injuries after their car careened off an interstate ramp and went airborne during Friday’s commute.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the crash happened before 9 a.m. at I-70 eastbound and Shadeland.

The car was exiting the interstate when the vehicle veered off the ramp, went airborne for 50 feet and then made a 25-foot vertical drop.

IFD said the vehicle then landed in the rear lot of Interstate Batteries, where it knocked over a fence and hit a pile of stacked steel.

Both men in the car were taken to area hospitals. IFD said the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.