Indiana teen killed 81-year-old a month before killing self, girlfriend

JONESBORO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Grant County say they believe a 17-year-old boy who killed his 13-year-old girlfriend before fatally shooting himself in February also shot and killed an 81-year-old man in January during an attempted robbery.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the state police laboratory determined the gun used by Corbin Page to kill Alainee Byer and himself at her home in Marion was the same gun used in a shooting at a Jonesboro home that killed 81-year-old Gene Thompson and wounded another man.

Investigators say both teens were at the home for the attempted robbery. Two 17-year-olds who authorities say confessed to assisting Page are facing false informing charges in juvenile court.

The Marion Chronicle-Tribune reports Jonesboro police say interviews in the investigation led to at least 10 other theft and drug-related arrests.