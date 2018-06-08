× Lawrence police pursuit includes gunshots fired at officers

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Two police officers were fired upon by a fleeing suspect late Thursday in Lawrence. The officers were not wounded, and the suspect remains at large, according to investigators.

The drama unfolded when police responded to a shots fired run at Churchill Ranch Apartments near E. 42nd Street and Franklin Rd. As officers arrived, they spotted the suspect driving away from the scene, and attempted to stop the vehicle. That’s when the suspect accelerated and fled from police. During the vehicle pursuit, a firearm was tossed out of a window close to E. 38th Street and Franklin Rd.

The suspect then circled back, drove to the 9900 block of Montery Rd., and exited the moving vehicle holding a rifle, according to police. That’s when the shots were fired at the officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.