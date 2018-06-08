× Man shot during apparent attempted robbery at near south side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was shot during what appeared to be an attempted robbery at a near south side gas station, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. at the Marathon located in the 1600 block of Shelby Street.

Police said the shooting victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and was listed in good condition.

IMPD didn’t release any information about a possible suspect and said the shooting remains under investigation.