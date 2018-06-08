× Pre-cut melon sold in Indiana recalled by Kroger due to possible salmonella contamination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Kroger is recalling pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon and melon mixes sold in Indiana and Michigan stores due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company was informed by the CDC and FDA on June 7 that several people have fallen ill in connection with the outbreak. The products were limited to select Kroger, Jay C, Owen’s and Pay Less stores and were provided by a third-party supplier.

Kroger said there have been no further reports of illnesses since May 28 and the shelf life of the produces are very limited, but wanted to issue the recall out of “an abundance of caution.”

The recall doesn’t impact other pre-cut fruit.

Customer who purchased the following products should not consume them and return them to the store for a full refund or replacement:

Product UPC Sell-By Dates: Size MELON SPEARS TRIO 82676613959 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 16 oz. FRUIT SPEARS MIXED 82676613960 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 16 oz. WATERMELON SPEARS 82676613962 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 16 oz. MELON MEDLEY – SMALL 82676613980 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. WATERMELON CHUNKS – SMALL 82676613985 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. CANTALOUPE CHUNKS – SMALL 82676614000 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. HONEYDEW CHUNKS – SMALL 82676614001 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 82676614006 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 24 oz. MELON MIX 82676614007 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 24 oz. WATERMELON CHUNKS 82676614008 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 24 oz. WATERMELON CHUNKS 82676614014 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 48 oz. FRUIT SNACK TRAY 82676614015 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 40 oz. FRUIT MEDLEY 82676614017 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 10 oz. FRUIT MEDLEY 82676614024 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 24 oz. FRUIT MEDLEY 82676614030 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 48 oz. SMALL FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP 82676614538 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 26.75 oz. LARGE FRUIT TRAY W/ DIP 82676614539 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 63.0 oz. FRUIT TRAY W/WATERMELON 82676618549 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 64.75 oz. FRUIT FIESTA SALAD 82676618564 6/11/18 AND BEFORE 18 oz.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.