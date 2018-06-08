× Scattered showers and storms linger for the next several days

We reeled in another hot and humid day with highs in the 90’s. That’s the 5th 90° day, so far, this year.

We normally don’t see our first 90° day until about June 19th.

We stay warm tonight with lows in the lower 70’s.

A few spotty showers are possible tonight through tomorrow morning but better chances will arrive again tomorrow afternoon.

A few isolated strong storms are possible with gusty winds and hail as the main threats.

Plan on another 90° with highs near 91° tomorrow afternoon. Cooler but still warm on Sunday with highs in the lower 80’s. Daily chances of rain stick with us through most of the week.