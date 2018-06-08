× Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing Muncie man

UPDATE – The Silver Alert has been canceled after Carnes was found safe.

Original Story:

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Muncie man last seen on Thursday afternoon.

Police are searching for Jack Carnes, 84, after he was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. driving a green 2005 Chevy Uplander with Indiana plate 740BBL.

Carnes is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you see him, please contact Muncie police at 765-747-4838 or 911.