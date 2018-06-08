× Tracking near-record heat and weekend storm chances

It is already a warm and humid start to Friday with temperatures near 70° in Indianapolis. Skies are mostly cloudy this morning and much of central Indiana is dry. However, there is a boundary over northern Indiana this morning and we are beginning to see a few thunderstorms fire up over Newton and Jasper counties. The stationary front may trigger a couple showers or storms during the morning hours.

It’s going to be hot and humid today as highs climb into the lower 90s. The record high for Indianapolis for June 8 is 95° set back in 1993.

The thunderstorm activity will increase with the heat of the day. Our FOX Futurecast shows thunderstorms moving into our northwestern counties after 3 p.m. EDT and becoming more scattered in the evening. Most of the rainfall will likely occur north of the Indianapolis area, but a few storms may be around during the evening. A couple storms may become strong and potentially severe. The main threats include heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

Near-record temperatures will linger into our Saturday with a forecast high near 93°. (Record: 94°) There are going to be additional storm chances Saturday afternoon and evening. The coverage is going to increase Sunday with highs falling back a bit as we close the weekend. The summer-like weather pattern will continue into the next work week with more rain chances and above normal temperatures.