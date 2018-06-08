Warriors sweep Cavaliers, win back-to-back NBA titles

Posted 11:31 PM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:45PM, June 8, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Kevin Durant #35, Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors react in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Golden State Warriors blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in game four of the NBA Finals to complete the sweep and claim their second straight NBA championship.

Stephen Curry lead Golden State with 37 points.  Kevin Durant chipped in 20 points, earning Finals MVP.

LeBron James paced Cleveland with 23 points.

It’s the Warriors third title in four seasons and sixth in franchise history.  They are now tied with the Chicago Bulls for third-most championships in league history behind the Boston Celtics (17) and Los Angeles Lakers (16).