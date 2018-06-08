WATCH LIVE: Party animals swing into summer at Zoobilation 2018

Above: Live video.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’re “Swinging into Summer” at the Indianapolis Zoo for Zoobilation 2018.

It’s the largest and wildest fundraiser for the Indianapolis Zoo, and it brings out the party animal in all of us every year.

It actually got its start as a small gathering in 1986, but it has grown exponentially since then.

Last year more than 5,000 “party animals” attended the event, raising a record $2.4 million. All of the money goes to helping advance animal and environmental conservation efforts globally and locally.

So what happens at Zoobilation? Guests get to walk around the zoo, learn about their preservation efforts, sip on specialty drinks, and sample cuisine from more than 75 restaurants.

Throughout the evening, more than 300,000 food samples will be handed out, and it’s all donated by the restaurants to help with the zoo’s mission.

Even though it’s a black tie event, many guests dress for the theme and show up in their best animal-inspired formal wear.

This year the zoo is celebrating the arrival of the macaques!