Your Town Friday: Broad Ripple teacher leaving his mark in final year of the school

Broad Ripple, Ind. - The students in the final graduating class of Broad Ripple High School now have their diplomas. It was a bittersweet graduation ceremony for many people, filled with joy from the occasion and sadness the longtime school is closing for good.

Broad Ripple High School was originally built in the 1880's and started with seven students. The school was destroyed by fire and rebuilt.

It joined Indianapolis Public Schools in 1923 and saw big growth in the 1930's and 1940's.

Of course some notable names like David Letterman have made the history books, but every day people really brought the school to life, day in and out.

The teachers tried to make the final year as special as possible, with one teacher in particular really leaving his mark.

Meet teacher Jamie Rickard in this week's edition of Your Town Friday in the video above!