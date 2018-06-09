× Fun and safe youth summer programs approved by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD wants kids to have fun and be safe this summer. Here is the list of summer programs IMPD released on Saturday:

The IMPD CEO PAL Football 2018 sign-ups will be held June 27th thru 29th from 5:30 to 7:30. Signups will take place at JTV Hill Center at 1806 Columbia Ave. See the attached flyer for additional details.

There will be an adventure camp that will be put on by IMPD CEO Youth Services and will run from 07/01 to 07/26. Call 317.327.3187 for more information!

The IMPD CEO Youth Services G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education and Training) Camp will be held at the JTV Hill Center at 1806 Columbia Ave.

The following are the dates and Times for G.R.E.A.T. Summer Camp:

Elementary Summer Camp Grades 4th/5th

Monday: June 11, 2018, 0800 – 1600

Tuesday: June 12, 2018, 0800 – 1600

Wednesday: June 13, 2018, 0800 – 1600

Thursday: June 14, 2018, 0800 – 1600

Friday: June 15, 2018, 0700 – 2200

Middle School Camp Grades 6th – 8th

Elementary Summer Camp Grades 4th/5th

Monday: June 18, 2018, 0800 – 1600

Tuesday: June 19, 2018, 0800 – 1600

Wednesday: June 20, 2018, 0800 – 1600

Thursday: June 21, 2018, 0800 – 1600

Friday: June 22, 2018, 0700 – 2200

The Young Men, History of YMI

The Young Men, Inc. (YMI) Youth Ministry was founded in 1993 by its current Director, Rev. Malachi Walker, and is an outreach ministry of Great Commission Church of God. YMI is designed to empower African American males, ages 9 – 16, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Malachi, along with his volunteer staff log hundreds of hours throughout the year dedicating tireless service to the African American males in Indianapolis.

Purpose

The overall purpose of the YMI is to foster an attitude of achievement in African American males, by providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve positive direction in life. By doing this, we believe that we are able to help African American males to achieve a future bright with opportunity, hope, self-esteem and self-worth. Our goal is to focus on the total individual, empowering them mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.

The program is for 9-17 year olds. Signups begin now. Go to the church website:

www.greatcommissionchurchofgood.org Click on Young Men Inc. Parents must attend the orientation. Onetime fee of $50. The summer camp ends July 31st. Camp meets Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. information on the camp is contained in the website.

Another great program that his operated by a Firefighter is the St. Florian Center

The Saint Florian Center, named after the patron saint of firefighters, was formed in 1992 by two Indianapolis firefighters.

Then in 1993, SFC became incorporated as a not for profit youth leadership development organization. SFC has provided programming to over 30,000 youth since 1993.

Click on the following link for further information: https://www.saintfloriancenter.org/

Indy Parks and Recreation have many ongoing activities and special summer programs.

Indy Parks offers:

211 parks,

11,254 acres,

125 playgrounds,

155 sports fields,

135 miles of trails,

23 recreation centers and nature centers,

19 aquatic centers,

21 spray grounds,

13 golf courses and

4 dog parks.

Click on the following link for more information: http://www.indy.gov/eGov/City/DPR/Pages/IndyParksHome.aspx

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Indiana have many locations across the city and offer great programs for kids as well as volunteer opportunities. Click on the following link for more information:

http://bgcindy.org/

Click on the link below and it will take you listing of all summer programs that are supported by the Summer Youth Program Fund:

http://summeryouthprogramfund-indy.org/resources/programs/

The following link is for the Youth Activity Directory from the Marion County Commission on Youth:

http://mccoyouth.org/resource/youth-activity-directory/

Additional resources can be found at:

https://indyschild.com/indianapolis-summer-camps-your-kids-will-love/

https://www.indystar.com/story/entertainment/2018/02/18/25-best-summer-camps-curious-kids-central-indiana/324542002/

http://www.indianapolissummercamps.com/

https://indywithkids.com/summer-camps-indianapolis/

https://indianapolis.citymomsblog.com/motherhood/ultimate-guide-to-indianapolis-area-summer-camps-2018/

So many programs and so little time. Make the most of the summer and take part! Indianapolis Youth have so many opportunities to build great qualities! The IMPD would like to thank all of our community partners, volunteers, and donors who help to make summer programs possible and successful. Have a great and safe summer!