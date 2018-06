Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indy PopCon is in full swing and one of the companies attendees can check out this weekend is BitLoft.

At their booths, you'll be able to see the latest trends in esports, as well as try your hand at some of those games for a chance at a cash prize.

We spoke with Jeff Howenstine and Adam Krudy with BitLoft to find out more about the company and what else PopCon can look forward to.