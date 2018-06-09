PHOTOS: 2018 Indy Pride Festival energizes downtown Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2018 Indy Pride Festival had a massive turnout Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.

It began with a parade down Mass Ave and ended at the Military Park.

Mayor Hogsett made an appearance with his buzz cut following getting his head shaved to support pediatric cancer last weekend.

He put a Pride ticket on to cover from the sunshine.

It was a great event with tons of energy. FOX59 was proud to be able to march in the parade.

Check out some great photos from the festival above.