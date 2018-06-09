× Storm chances and heat to finish out the weekend

After some much needed rainfall today, more showers and storms are possible before the weekend is out. We’ll start Sunday off dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain showers develop into the late morning and early afternoon.

Best chances for thunderstorms will come around the 2-4 PM time-frame.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will linger through the evening hours.

Another round of heavier showers and storms arrives late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

It will be hot and humid again with highs in the upper 80’s.

The heat sticks around through early next week. It’s not until Thursday before less humid air arrives and temperatures cool to the mid 80’s.