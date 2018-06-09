× UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after 73-year-old man is found

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert has been canceled. State police say Robert Kennedy has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have issued a silver alert for 73-year-old Robert Kennedy. He was last spotted just before 1 p.m. in Linton and was driving a white 2010 Chevy Impala. The handicap license plate is D531DW. Family members say the car has a Baltimore Ravens plate on the front.

Kennedy is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. He is white, has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. He was with his white dog. According to family, Kennedy is a paraplegic and cannot leave his car without help. He is a diabetic and didn’t take his medication.

Anyone with information should call Linton Police at 812-847-4411.