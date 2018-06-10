TORNADO WARNING issued for Hendricks, Putnam counties until 5:15 p.m.

American Legion Riders raise money for new K-9 officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The American Legion Riders know the importance of family and friends. On Saturday, they tried to give that gift to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The group raised money for a new K-9 officer with a motorcycle ride. The Legion Riders wish to replace the recently retired K-9 officer Brik, who entered retirement after his partner, Deputy Jacob Pickett, was killed in the line of duty in March.

"Brik was not only part of the family, he was his partner as well," said Brandon Mckee, assistant director of Legion Riders Post 497. "This was a double loss."

The group provided food and music in addition to the ride.