Male found dead on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a male was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 3100 block of Eastern Ave. at about 9:49 p.m. in response to a caller stating a body was lying in the street.

When police arrived, they locate the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and began canvassing the area for evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

The identity of the male will be released after next-of-kin is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317- 262-TIPS.