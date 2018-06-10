Milan dedicates water tower while members of ’54 championship team look on

MILAN, Ind. – The iconic water tower in Milan was dedicated Saturday after receiving a major facelift last month.

In addition to the dedication, patrons were offered free hair cuts in the Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum’s Barbershop, an autograph session with the 1954 Milan championship team and a special showing of “Hoosiers” inside their gym.

The last time the tower was repainted before the facelift was in 1969. It was constructed in 1924.

A $28,000 grant was awarded from the Rising Sun Regional Foundation, which provided a bulk of the funding. A collection jar placed in a local Milan liquor store provided an additional $1,091.85.

The new paint job, in black with white lettering, allows the tower to be lighted nightly for the first time ever.

It is located just outside Milan’s downtown district, next to the railroad tracks.