Over 3,000 pounds of Tyson chicken recalled over possible plastic contamination

Tyson is recalling about 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with blue and clear plastic.

The tenderloins were produced on May 17 and bear establishment number “P-746” on their package, according to FSIS. The following product is subject to the recall:

12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The items were shipped to food services establishments nationwide. They were not available in retail stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in freezers at food service institutions and could be served. Food service institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve the chicken and to throw it away.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Foods Inc. call center at (888) 747-7611.