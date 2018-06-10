PHOTOS: Storms bring down trees in central Indiana

DANVILLE, Ind. – Sunday’s severe storms made their mark on central Indiana.

Several trees were brought down by the strong winds and heavy rain experienced around the state.

A good amount of the damage was seen in Danville, where downed trees caused traffic problems.

Around 6 p.m., police said the northbound lane of State Road 39 had been block at Old North Salem Road just north of the town due to a downed tree.

Crews with the Danville Department of Public Works, the Hendricks County Highway Department, and INDOT are working to clean up the messes.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling throughout Hendricks County.

Downed trees can be reported to the Hendricks County Communications Center by calling (317)839-8700.

