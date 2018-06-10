Police: Four teens shot at Lawrence birthday party, 1 critical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. - Police say one teen is in critical condition and three others were injured following a shooting at a teenager's birthday party being hosted at a Lions Club Saturday night.

Lawrence PD received a report of shots fired just after 10:30 p.m. at the 4700 block of North Richardt Avenue. That's near East 46th Street, just outside I-465.

At least four teens were struck when someone opened fire at the clubhouse. Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said medical attention was immediate since the clubhouse is located next to a fire department.

One of the shooting victims was taken to Riley Hospital for Children's in critical condition. The other three victims received non-life threatening injuries to either the hand or legs.

On Sunday morning, authorities arrested a 14-year-old juvenile on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and minor possession of a weapon.

They were transported to the juvenile detention center and Lawrence police believe there are other potential suspects on the loose.

It's unclear if the shooting was targeted or whether the shooter(s) were a guest at the party.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence PD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.