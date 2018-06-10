Tracking a stormy end to the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been an active Sunday morning across central Indiana as two rounds of thunderstorms traveled over the state. The first wave triggered a severe thunderstorm warning over Tippecanoe, Clinton, Montgomery and Boone counties. There was a report of large limbs breaking off of a tree in Romney, which is located within Tippecanoe County. The first round weakened as the line moved over Indianapolis and southern Indiana.

Another round of strong thunderstorms arrived in Warren and Fountain counties around 9 o’clock this morning. At first, the line was quickly moving southeast at 60 MPH, but the line caught up with the rain-cooled air from the initial wave and began to weaken. The second round of thunderstorms remained below the severe weather limits. However, it did produce wind gusts up to 45 MPH, small hail and brought heavy rain.

The activity this morning did bring much needed rainfall to the area! The highest rainfall totals were measured northwest of Indianapolis with Lafayette receiving 1.20” since 1 AM.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue to move over the state through the afternoon and evening hours. There is still a slight chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm to fire up today. Gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail will be possible with some of the stronger cells.

There are going to be more rain and storm chances into our Monday. Warm and humid conditions are also expected for much of the week ahead.