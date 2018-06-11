× Colts partner with Habitat for Humanity to build home for local family

Just outside the home of the Colts each strike of a nail helping to lay a new foundation for a local family.

“They’re very appreciative and humble and out there, they’re over there doing work right now,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said. “To get involved with people that need help, for much is given much is expected.”

“I was so surprised because I didn’t expect this to see all the people helping us,” Bonifse Ngonpa, who will move into the Habitat home with his parents and siblings, said.

On a rainy morning outside Lucas Oil Stadium everyone from front office executives to the head coach and his staff, including Colts great Robert Mathis, swinging the hammers and building what will soon be walls and floors for a family of five who came to Indianapolis from Rwanda three years ago.

“If we got our own home we are happy all the time we don’t have to rent every time and it’s so exciting and it’s big changes.” Ngonpa explained with a smile.

As the Colts are within a rebuilding phase of their own under first year head coach Frank Reich, the organization is also helping to build a first home for a family looking to make a fresh start in their adopted community.

“They’re an immigrant family that came in to Indianapolis and now us citizens who are participating and the Colts are an amazing representative of our community what better way to put this together as a full community story,” Jim Morris, CEO of Greater Indianapolis Habitat for Humanity, said.

While this is just the beginning of building the home, the family is expected to move in to start their new beginning as homeowners this fall.

“That’s going to be so nice and I can’t wait that day,” Ngonpa added with a proud grin and next to his family’s soon-to-be-home.