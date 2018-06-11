× Columbus man struck and killed by semi on I-65

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say a Columbus man was attempting to walk across I-65 in Bartholomew County when he was struck and killed by a semi.

It happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 74 at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers believe 27-year-old Justin S. Mills was traveling on the interstate when his Toyota Avalon entered the median and struck a cable barrier before coming to a stop.

Mills then left the vehicle, walked to a nearby rest area and was fatally struck by a semi while returning to his vehicle, according ISP.

Police say the semi pulling a box trailer was driven by 48-year-old Carlos E. Zepeda of Greenwood. Zepeda reportedly stopped at the scene immediately and reported striking Mills. He wasn’t injured.

At this time, police say it’s unclear why Mills entered I-65 into the path of Zepeda’s vehicle. Toxicology results on Zepeda and Mills are pending at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call (812)689-5000.