× District approves resignation of Brownsburg teacher who refused to call trans students by preferred names

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – The superintendent of Brownsburg schools says the resignation of an orchestra teacher who refused to call transgender students by their preferred name has been approved.

The announcement was made at Monday night’s school board meeting, which teacher John Kluge was in attendance to try and rescind his resignation.

Public comment just started at Brownsburg school board meeting. 45 people signed up to speak. Superintendent just announced teacher John Kluge’s resignation has been approved. Kluge refused to call trans students by preferred name. — Tanae Howard (@TanaeHoward) June 11, 2018

Kluge claims the school district forced him to resign over its transgender student policy. He says the district’s requirement that teachers call trans students by their preferred names, rather than those given at birth, goes against his religious beliefs.

“I wanted to be able to teach my subject matter with a clean conscience,” said Kluge when he took the podium during the meeting. “You’ve approved my resignation without me being able to appeal my resignation.”

Along with Kluge, about 45 other community members were signed up to voice their opinion about the situation.

“I’m being compelled to encourage students in what I believe is something that’s a dangerous lifestyle,” Kluge told the Indy Star last week. “I’m fine to teach students with other beliefs, but the fact that teachers are being compelled to speak a certain way is the scary thing.”

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.