Electric car purchases on the rise according to recent study

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –If you are in the market for a new car and your interest has been peeked by electric cars, your not alone according to AAA Motor Club.

A new AAA survey shows that 20 percent or 50 million Americans will likely go electric for their next vehicle purchase. That is up from 15 percent in 2017. With lower-than-average ownership costs , increased driving ranges and the latest advanced safety features, AAA sees a strong future for electric vehicles.

“Today, electric vehicles have mainstream appeal,” said Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of Automotive Engineering. “While concern for the environment is still a major motivator, AAA found U.S. drivers are also attracted to the lower long-term costs and advanced technology features that many of these vehicles offer.”

A recent study completed by the Automobile Club of Southern California for AAA found several things that Americans are ready to make the switch from gasoline powered to electric-powered vehicles.

Other factors noted from the study included reliability as the most sought feature from 92 percent of those responded who said they are likely to buy an electric or hybrid vehicle. Electric and hybrid car shoppers are also prioritizing crash ratings (77 percent), cost (71 percent), acceleration and handling (69 percent) and advanced safety technology such as automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance (60 percent). Fewer drivers are concerned with style, color, or design of the vehicle (34 percent) or brand of the vehicle (33 percent).

Although Americans may be more eager to buy an electric vehicle, having the right infrastructure will be critical to its widespread adoption. In 2018, the availability of charging stations had grown to more than 16,000 in the United States and, although anxiety over range has reduced, AAA’s survey found consumer expectation for charging time while on the road may not align with reality. Seven-in-ten (68 percent) Americans feel that while out driving, a charging time of no more than 30 minutes is a reasonable amount of time to wait.

“Today’s drivers are accustomed to a quick fill up at the corner gas station, but electric vehicle charging can sometimes take several hours,” said Brannon. “With a little planning, electric vehicle owners can avoid a roadside inconvenience and, as technology improves, charging times will too.”