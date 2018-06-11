Mother of 17-year-old murdered in Indy over the weekend speaks out and pleads for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 17-year-old killed on the west side of Indianapolis has been identified.

Shawn Goliday was shot in the stomach Friday night at an apartment complex near west 10th Street and Country Club Road. The teen was rushed to the hospital but later died. His killer remains on the run.

"Shawn was a good kid and I miss my baby. Why did you all take him from me?" cried his mother.

Police say several people witnessed the shooting outside the apartment building, but many of those witnesses ran away after the violence. That’s frustrating to the victim's mother who asked not to be named.

"For y’all to leave my baby to die and not say a word, you need to realize when you kill somebody you kill the entire family," said Shawn's mother.

Shawn’s death is the third homicide this year in Indianapolis involving a victim 17 years old or younger.

Last month on Rural, 17-year-old DayMarko Tolefree was shot and killed and in late March inside her family home, 1-year-old Malaysia Robson was murdered.

The violence is significantly lower than the numbers from 2017, when 14 homicides involved juvenile victims, but that stat doesn’t comfort Shawn’s family.

"It’s sad. It’s senseless and it needs to stop. I don’t wish this on my worst enemy," said Shawn's mother.

Shawn’s mother called her son a gentle giant and made a promise to find her son’s killer, but to do that she needs the public's help.

"My baby living will not be in vain. He was loved too much. Whoever did this will be found. Shawn comes from a family of love and we won’t stop until we find out who did this to him," said Shawn's mother.

So far no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information on this or any other unsolved homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.