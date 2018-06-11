× RECIPE: Jamaican Street Corn

Jamaican Street Corn

6 ears of fresh corn on the cob, leave them whole or cut in half

2 c. coconut flakes, toasted

1/2 c. mayo

1/2 tsp. grated ginger

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 1/2 Tbsp. curry powder

Makes 6 ears or 12 half-pieces

Mix all the ingredients for the mayo together & set aside.

Grill the corn until some kernels are nice & caramelized. Once off the grill, brush the ears with a coat of the spiced mayo & then roll the ears in the coconut.

If you want, you can put the corn on wooden skewers for that real street corn feel.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants