Best Musical: “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Play: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two.”

Best Book of a Musical: “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Revival of a Play: “Angels in America.”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Once on This Island.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Glenda Jackson, “Three Tall Women.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Nathan Lane, “Angels in America.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, “Three Tall Women.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lindsay Mendez, “Carousel.”