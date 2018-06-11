× Storms remain in the mix today; more heat in the days ahead!

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast today, but not at the intensity of Sunday’s weather. Severe chances remain extremely low, but some wind gusts and lightning will remain off and on through the day! Some additional peeks of sunshine will help to move our temperatures, too, with afternoon highs around 80° in most locations.

Beneficial rains fell on Sunday and the drought-like conditions are easing. Some flooding remains in isolated areas southwest of Indianapolis. We will continue to have daily storm chances through Wednesday, but percentages lessen and temperatures will start to move into the upper 80s.

Thursday looks to be the “pick of the week,” as lower humidity returns for a day and dew points drop into a more comfortable range (mid 50s). It’ll be hotter and drier for the upcoming weekend!