Strawberry Festival and sporting events highlight a busy week of downtown Indianapolis activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Near record crowds are again expected for the 53rd annual Indy Strawberry Festival put on by the Christ Church Cathedral this Friday on Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

That event is expected to draw well over 10,000 people and will close much of the Circle and spokes for much of the day from early morning to late afternoon.

That event is just one of several things that will be happening in downtown with others that include:

Wednesday, June 13

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Thursday, June 14

The Christ Church Cathedral Women’s Strawberry Festival will close the north half of Monument Circle and spoke from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 15

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace will close the entire Circle from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 16

Purple Stride Indianapolis, the 5K for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, will cause a number of closures and partial closures along the route from 7 – 9:30 a.m.

The annual outdoor block party, Brew Ha Ha will close North Park Avenue between East Walnut and East St. Clair streets and East St. Clair Street from North Park Avenue to North Broadway Street. These streets will be closed from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Independent Music + Art Festival will close 15th Street from Delaware to Alabama streets from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Central Library’s Indy Book Fest will close St. Clair Street from Pennsylvania to Meridian streets from noon to 8 p.m.

Special Events

An Indy Eleven game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday evening.

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday evenings, along with Wednesday and Sunday afternoons