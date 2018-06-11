Thieves steal trailer from Indianapolis family in the process of moving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thieves targeted an Indianapolis family in the process of moving.

On Saturday, a trailer was parked in the driveway of the Lambirths’ new home. On Sunday, when they pulled in, the trailer was gone.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Mark Lambirth, a theft victim.

Inside the locked, 16-foot, white trailer was their last load, the family’s biggest load. Everything from furniture to mattresses to memories was inside.

“There were some family pictures. There were some paintings my grandmother had done before she had died, so some of those are the most important things that you can’t replace,” said Lambirth.

The trailer was parked next to the garage, which is set back quite a distance from the road. The family thinks the thieves may had been scoping out the place before striking.

“It’s been sitting here all this time and then all of a sudden we have stuff in it and it gets taken that week. It’s disappointing,” said Lambirth.

The thieves seemingly came prepared with tools to cut the lock, and a vehicle and hitch equip to haul it away. Lambirth feels the thieves knew what they were doing which worries him because inside the trailer there was a gun safe with a couple firearms.

“I kind of hope the guns will show up because of the serial numbers, we have them on file and filed with police. At some point I’m hoping they’ll show up,” said Lambirth.

This father isn’t too optimistic about getting anything back but he’s throwing an open invite out there anyways.

“If you guys stop and think if you lost something like that; family pictures that couldn’t be replaced, you would understand how we feel. If there’s any way we could get those things retuned that would be greatly appreciated,” said Lambirth.

The Lambirth family is in the process of adding security cameras and an alarm system to prevent future thefts. IMPD is investigating.