Unsettled pattern brings more needed rainfall; Heat returns soon

HEALTHY RAINFALL We welcomed the rain but it is taking a break here Monday afternoon. After a soaking rainfall Sunday we welcome some dry time.

Rainfall Sunday was welcome with 1.83" of rain falling in Indianapolis making it the second WETTEST June 10th on record. Three day totals are impressive too and in locations of the state where it has just been way to dry.

Some three day totals include Terre Haute 2.95", Bloomington 2.53" and Indianapolis 2.09". Some locations had as much as 3" alone Sunday.

A front stalls out through central Indiana and rain chance will rise again late tonight and into early Tuesday morning. A threat for thundery downpours will come before sunrise Tuesday morning. While rain will thin out for dry hours Tuesday, the afternoon hours could turn a little stormy as a wind shifting cold front passes. Dry time will return to end the week with a dip in the humidity coming behind Tuesday night's cold front. Enjoy it.

NEW HEAT WAVE COMING

The upper level high will swell again this weekend and establish itself over the Midwest. The Hot Dome will deliver another bout of 90-degree heat here this year alone. To date we've had 6 90-degree days, and average 18 per year.

The heat will surge again entering the weekend and a extended spell of 90-degree heat is expected into next week.