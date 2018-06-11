UPDATE: Lawrence police confirm 5th teen shot during weekend birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. - Police say one teen is in critical condition and four others were injured following a shooting at a teenager's birthday party being hosted at a Lions Club Saturday night.

Lawrence PD received a report of shots fired just after 10:30 p.m. at the 4700 block of North Richardt Avenue. That's near East 46th Street, just outside I-465.

At least five teens were struck when someone opened fire at the clubhouse. Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said medical attention was immediate since the clubhouse is located next to a fire department.

One of the shooting victims was taken to Riley Hospital for Children's in critical condition. The other four victims received non-life threatening injuries to either the hand or legs. Among them, a 14-year-old female, confirmed as a shooting victim late Sunday night. She is listed in stable condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

On Sunday morning, authorities arrested a 14-year-old juvenile on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and minor possession of a weapon.

They were transported to the juvenile detention center and Lawrence police believe there are other potential suspects on the loose.

Police say the incident began as a verbal argument between two people, that escalated into a a group fight, then ended in gunfire. It's unclear if the shooting was targeted or whether the shooter(s) were a guest at the party.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence PD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.