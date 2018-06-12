× Anderson police decline to recommend charges in toddler’s hot car death

ANDERSON, Ind.– Police concluded their investigation into a child dying after being left in a hot car and recommended no criminal charges be filed against the parents.

Hannah Grace Miller, 3, was found unresponsive inside the car in the 1900 block of West 10th Street on June 3.

The family came home from buying groceries and the parents reportedly thought the girl had gone inside with her siblings and eventually went to bed.

About two hours later, the girl’s father went outside and found her in the car. He tried to revive her by submerging her in cold water and doing CPR. The toddler had a high core body temperature when she was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the coroner.

The girl’s cause of death was ruled as acute heat exhaustion/overheating.

Maj. Joel Sandefur with the Anderson Police Department initially said foul play was not suspected. On Tuesday, Sandefur confirmed the department passed the case along to the prosecutor’s office with a recommendation to not file charges against the parents.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings will review the case and make a final determination.